Elon Musk: Tesla aims to supply energy to British households

The company has sought approval for an energy licence from regulator Ofgem in order to take on energy supply giants including British Gas owner Centrica and Octopus Energy.

It hopes to start supplying energy to homes and businesses in England, Scotland and Wales as soon as next year.

Tesla Energy Ventures applied for the licence last month, according to a new filing published by Ofgem.

The application was signed by Andrew Payne, director of the group’s energy business in Europe.

The electric car manufacturer, run by the world’s richest man, also has a solar energy and battery storage business.

It comes around two years after Tesla first started hiring for a head of operations to run its proposed energy supply business.

Tesla has been involved in the UK energy market since 2020, when it was granted a licence to be an electricity generator.

In the US, the group has been an electricity supplier in Texas for the past three years.