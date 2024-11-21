Embattled care sector faces another perfect storm after Budget blows: Flora Mewies

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having attended the recent Care Roadshow at Elland Road, the mounting concern was abundantly apparent.

The Employment Rights Bill is due to overhaul the rights of employees in this country.

Although some of these changes will be consulted on and won’t be introduced for months or even years, major change is on the way. This will require employers to get to grips with the risk of unfair dismissal claims from day one, rather than after two years, such that the business will need to put in place new policies and procedures around probationary periods.

Flora Mewies shares her expert insight

The use of zero hours contracts for bank workers will become more complicated and the rights of trade unions will be expanded meaning care providers should expect to see a stronger trade union presence in their services and increased requests for formal recognition as the recognition process is simplified.

The right to request flexible working became a day one right in April 2024 and the Bill is set to make it more challenging to refuse a flexible working request.

Flexible working is something that is hard to manage in the sector but is a growing trend as the demand for a better work-life balance is increasing. This will require operators and managers to look at how they can support their staff, potentially through shorter, or split-shifts.

Add to this another change for businesses to contend with, which is the requirement for employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment of their staff by other employees and third parties, which came into effect on October 26 2024. This has always been a consideration for employers but this new law explicitly requires preventative steps and applies to third parties, including care home residents, service users and visitors and contractors to the service.

Failure to take these steps can result in an increase in the worker’s compensation by up to 25 per cent.

And then there are the spiralling costs. The double-whammy of the Bill and the budget last month has meant that operating costs will increase significantly.

This removal of the three-day waiting time for Statutory Sick Pay will require sickness absence to be paid from day one. The 6.7 per cent increase in national living wage will hit from April 2025.

There is the potential for the introduction of a fair pay agreement in adult social care, and then of course the staggering increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions will come into effect in April too.

It goes without saying that providers recognise the benefit of these changes for their workforce but most will simply not be able to pass these on to their residents, whether privately or state funded.

So what next? The coming months should be used to plan and budget. Putting in place the foundations to deal with these changes is essential, whether that is reviewing contracts, discussing price increases, rolling out new policies and processes to ensure legal compliance or focussing on staff retention and alignment with company values to reduce turnover and agency spend.

