All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Emis: Competition watchdog clears £1.2bn health tie-up involving Leeds-based company

The competition watchdog has cleared a proposed £1.2bn tie-up between two data management and software companies.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:46 BST

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that it would allow UnitedHealth to take over Leeds-based Emis after finding no competition concerns.

The deal was announced in June 2022 and would combine UnitedHealth’s subsidiary Optum with Emis in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In March the regulator had warned that the deal could end up pushing up costs for the NHS by reducing competition over two types of software.

Most Popular
The competition watchdog has cleared a proposed £1.2bn tie-up between two data management and software companies. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)The competition watchdog has cleared a proposed £1.2bn tie-up between two data management and software companies. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)
The competition watchdog has cleared a proposed £1.2bn tie-up between two data management and software companies. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

It launched a more in-depth probe, which has now concluded that this risk does not meet the higher legal standard which would be necessary should the CMA wish to block the deal.

“Following a thorough investigation, the CMA has today confirmed that the transaction does not raise competition concerns when considered against the higher legal standard that applies in Phase 2 investigations, clearing the deal to proceed,” the watchdog said.

Optum supplies software that GPs use when prescribing medicines and data analytics and advisory services to the NHS.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The CMA said: “Although the merging businesses do not supply competing services, the CMA was initially concerned that the deal would allow Optum to limit its competitors’ access to the data held within Emis’s patient record system or to degrade the digital connections to this system, which rivals rely on to provide integrated software.”

But the NHS’s role as an overseer could in part prevent this, while the CMA also concluded that it would not be commercially beneficial to the business.

Kirstin Baker, chair of the independent inquiry group carrying out the investigation, said: “The NHS increasingly relies on digital technology and data analytics to support the delivery of high-quality healthcare.

“So, it is important to ensure that, as the main customer of these services, the NHS continues to have access to the options and innovations that new and developing technology can bring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following a thorough investigation, careful consideration of a broad range of evidence and consultation with a variety of stakeholders, we are satisfied that this deal will not reduce competition or mean that the NHS and its patients lose out.”

Related topics:NHSLeeds