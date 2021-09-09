Emis in talks with the NHS to map out the nation's recovery from Covid

Emis has supported the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme

The Leeds-based firm said it is well positioned to meet the care systems' needs thanks to investments made in technology, data integration and interoperability capabilities.

Emis' Enterprise division has delivered patient-facing services, analytics and pharmacy throughout the pandemic, most notably supporting the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme through its Pinnacle software.

In half year results for the six month to June 30, Emis said it has seen a positive first half in line with its strategic focus on growth.

It said results were slightly ahead of the board's expectations with both revenue and adjusted operating profit ahead of both 2020 and 2019's first half results.

Revenue rose 7 per cent to £84m over the six month period and adjusted operating profit rose 13 per cent to £20m.

Andy Thorburn, chief executive of Emis, said: "It has been a positive first half with good performance from the business, particularly in the sales, account management and delivery teams in both Emis Health and Emis Enterprise.

"We are returning to business as usual following the challenges of the pandemic during 2020 and we have maintained our investment in, and focus on, growth.

"We believe our connected care strategy positively reflects the needs of the healthcare market as it emerges from Covid-19, with an increased focus on data capabilities. We are working closely with our customers at both strategic and local levels to address their priorities.