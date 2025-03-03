A rat-infested sandwich shop in Leeds has been shut down by Leeds City Council’s environmental health team and its owner banned from running a food business again after she was sentenced in court.

Emma’s Sandwich Shop on Wortley Road, Armley, has permanently closed after officers discovered a raft of food hygiene failures including evidence of an active widespread rat infestation.

The team found the premises and equipment were covered in thick filth and clear signs that rodents had been gnawing at the lids of food containers.

Rat droppings also littered the area, including where open food was being handled and among soft drinks containers.

A rat was observed on one inspection running behind fridges and freezers in the kitchen.

Officers also discovered the sink had a lack of hot running water for washing hands.

Proprietor Dawn Smith pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to 14 food safety offences, including breaching a closure order when she continued to open for business despite the council issuing a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice (HEPN) requiring the premises to close with immediate effect.

After twice failing to attend court, a warrant was also issued for Ms Smith’s arrest.

The sentencing took place on Friday February 28 at Leeds Crown Court where the judge handed Ms Smith a 16-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, and approved Leeds City Council’s application for a Hygiene Prohibition Order, banning her from participating in the management of any food business.

She was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and pay a victim surcharge of £187.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “Our officers took swift action against this business as soon as it became clear there was an imminent risk to public health.

“These are incredibly serious offences and the operator’s repeated failure to improve standards and comply with improvement notices show a flagrant disregard to food safety.

“I’d like to thank the environmental health officers for their hard work in prosecuting this case and preventing this operator from managing any food business in the future.