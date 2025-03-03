Emmy and BAFTA winning Bluey TV series to become LEGO Bluey mobile game
everplay, which is based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, said the new mobile game will turn the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Bluey TV series into an “engaging digital experience”.
The statement added: “The mobile game will feature characters, builds, and props from the upcoming LEGO Bluey range, and is the fifth game StoryToys has made in collaboration with the LEGO Group.”
Steve Bell, Group Chief Executive Officer of everplay, commented: “Today’s announcement is an excellent example of an iconic children’s brand working with StoryToys as a trusted partner, extending the world-renowned Bluey brand into the children’s game space. We’re thrilled to further extend our partner network and are extremely excited for the launch of the LEGO Bluey app later this year.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.