Emmy and BAFTA winning Bluey TV series to become LEGO Bluey mobile game

Games developer everplay group has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary StoryToys has joined forces with the LEGO Group and BBC Studios to create the LEGO Bluey mobile game.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 08:20 BST

everplay, which is based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, said the new mobile game will turn the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Bluey TV series into an “engaging digital experience”.

The statement added: “The mobile game will feature characters, builds, and props from the upcoming LEGO Bluey range, and is the fifth game StoryToys has made in collaboration with the LEGO Group.”

Steve Bell, Group Chief Executive Officer of everplay, commented: “Today’s announcement is an excellent example of an iconic children’s brand working with StoryToys as a trusted partner, extending the world-renowned Bluey brand into the children’s game space. We’re thrilled to further extend our partner network and are extremely excited for the launch of the LEGO Bluey app later this year.”

