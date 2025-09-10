Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government’s encouragement of development — from housing and transport to regeneration and net zero — is rightly focused on delivering economic growth, liveability and secure, affordable and sustainable energy. But alongside these goals, we need to think seriously about mental wellbeing for those most impacted by these developments.

Yorkshire is leading the way in transport, housing, placemaking, and energy. We also have a chance to lead in how we listen to and support communities and stakeholders.

The Compulsory Purchase Association’s recent Mental Health Report doesn’t sugarcoat things. It highlights the emotional toll that big infrastructure and regeneration projects can have on people.

Tom Hacker shares his expert insight

We’ve seen farms split down the middle, families navigating probate after bereavement, and landowners struggling to get their heads around a red line that’s sat across their fields for four years with no clear answers. Many understand the cases for these significant projects, but it doesn’t change the fact that their lives can be turned upside down.

The association’s report calls for cultural change in the form of less proceduralism, more compassion, less jargon, more humanity.

From our base in Leeds, Ardent has helped deliver more than 100 major projects across the UK, including projects right here in Yorkshire. We’ve seen firsthand the pressures that come with change – however well-intentioned.

Policymakers and the sector must embed empathy and dignity into the very foundations of how projects engage with people. It starts with acknowledging that there’s a deal at the heart of every project — a promise that we’ll do this the right way. Delivering against it authentically – and not just paying lip service to it - is then an essential part of responsible development.

And let’s be clear: this isn’t just about doing the right thing morally. It’s also about getting things done. If a landowner is experiencing wellbeing issues, they are far less likely to engage constructively.

They may still do so, of course — but the chances of collaboration, timely responses, and open dialogue are reduced. Every missed meeting, unproductive conversation, and unanswered letter creates delay, cost, and frustration. And it doesn’t just slow down one part of the process — it compounds across the programme.

When it comes to the mental health and wellbeing of stakeholders — for example, affected landowners — there’s often a sense that the issue is too complex and too personal. It’s easy to see why; when individuals, organisations, or whole industries come up against a problem that feels unsolvable — and one they could choose to ignore — they often do.

But if we take a step back, it’s in the commercial interests of developers to consider the wellbeing of stakeholders.

Think of it like employee support programmes: when people are struggling, performance drops. The same goes for stakeholders — especially landowners. If they feel supported, they’re more likely to engage, collaborate, and move things forward.

Yes, it can be difficult to build wellbeing into planning processes. But it’s possible — and it’s already happening. We created our Stakeholder Wellbeing Assistance Programme (SWAP) - not as a tick-box exercise, but as a serious, structured offer of support to the people whose lives are turned upside down by the very projects we’re helping to deliver.

Delivered in partnership with Vita Health Group, SWAP combines digital tools, one-to-one counselling, and wellbeing workshops – helping

stakeholders navigate change and feel supported throughout.

As policy makers, developers and consultancies work to deliver more projects faster, cheaper and with greater certainty, we must ensure that mental wellbeing is a key factor. As the Compulsory Purchase Association quite rightly says, this means moving beyond proceduralism and jargon, and towards compassion and trust.

Underpinning this shift must be the recognition that wellbeing isn’t a soft issue — it’s a strategic one, a commercial one and a societal one with the potential to drive greater transformation and happier, thriving communities.