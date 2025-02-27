Empathy will be an increasingly important business metric in age of AI: Rashmi Dubé

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many directors and CEOs instictively embrace technology, often at the expense of human workers.

While new jobs will emerge, countless others will disappear. But beyond this employment shift, there is a larger issue at play – one that business leaders seem to be ignoring: the future currency of empathy.

Empathy is not a word that typically dominates boardroom discussions. In a world obsessed with bottom lines, efficiency, and shareholder value, the ability to understand and connect with people on a human level is often overlooked. Yet, in this new AI-driven era, it could be the most valuable asset a business can have.

AI’s Impact on Employment and Leadership

The question is no longer if AI will replace jobs, but how quickly and to what extent. From customer service roles to legal research, automation is reshaping the workforce. Businesses have long used technology to reduce costs, and AI is merely the latest—and arguably most powerful—tool in that arsenal.

The traditional view suggests that while AI may eliminate certain roles, it will also create new opportunities. But that assumes companies are willing to invest in retraining, upskilling, and redeploying their workforce rather than simply cutting costs.

Historically, the Industrial Revolution saw a displacement of workers, but it also led to the rise of new industries and opportunities. The same pattern is expected with AI.

However, there is one key difference: AI does not require the same human inputs as past technologies. It does not need breaks, pensions, or a work-life balance. As businesses become more reliant on AI, leaders will need to reconsider their approach to managing people, not just machines.

The Forgotten Cost: AI and Natural Resources

While AI is revolutionising businesses, we are not adequately addressing the environmental cost. AI requires massive computing power, which in turn demands significant energy consumption. Data centres – critical to AI’s function – consume vast amounts of electricity and water for cooling. Ironically, while AI is being hailed as a solution to many of the world’s challenges like climate change and resource allocation, it is simultaneously exacerbating these very problems.

As governments and businesses push for net-zero targets, the sustainability of AI must be scrutinised. Where does the power come from? How much water is being used? Are we truly accounting for AI’s carbon footprint? These are questions that should be at the forefront of every executive’s mind but are often relegated to sustainability reports that few read in full.

There is a business case for empathy. In this technological age, businesses that prioritise empathy will be the ones that thrive. Empathy is not just about being ‘nice’; it is a strategic advantage. Consumers are more conscious than ever, valuing ethical brands that show genuine concern for social and environmental issues. Employees, particularly younger generations, are choosing workplaces that align with their values. Investors, too, are looking at ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) metrics more closely.

Leaders who fail to integrate empathy into their decision-making risk losing not only talent but also customer trust. If AI is to be part of a company’s evolution, then so must a renewed focus on human connection, ethical decision-making, and sustainability.

Empathy should be embedded in corporate strategies, influencing everything from recruitment to AI implementation and sustainability commitments.

Training AI to be more efficient is one thing; training humans to be more empathetic is another. Companies need to invest in leadership development that prioritises emotional intelligence. It is no longer enough to have executives who understand financial models – they must also understand people, society, and the planet.

The businesses that will succeed in this AI-driven future are those that balance technological advancement with human-centric leadership. The currency of the future is not just data or automation; it is empathy. Ignoring it is not just a moral failure – it is a business risk.

