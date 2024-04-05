Employees at B. Braun secure charitable award for company

B. Braun has supported Pennies from Heaven for over ten years and is one of only 11 UK businesses to achieve the platinum award, which goes to organisations which have over 40 per cent of their staff signed up to the Pennies from Heaven fundraising scheme. This year, B. Braun has been fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Society and Support Dogs.

Pennies from Heaven is the UK’s largest micro giving scheme for employees and pensioners. Staff at companies participating in the scheme are encouraged to round down their monthly salary to the nearest pound, which is then distributed to over 250 charities around the UK via the Pennies from Heaven scheme.

Kate Frost, CEO at Pennies from Heaven said: “Congratulations to the B. Braun team on running Pennies from Heaven to such a high standard and raising over £51,000 so far for your charities.

Staff stood outside B. Braun Medical HQ at Thornciffe Park, Sheffield.

“This year has been a record year for the Pennies from Heaven Awards, with more Platinum winners than ever before and even our first organisation to achieve a fantastic 100 per cent participation rate.

“This comes after yet another year of challenging economic conditions, and yet many more organisations are looking to join Pennies from Heaven each month, proving that while we may be facing difficult times as a society, we still consider charities and charitable giving high on our list of priorities.”

Michael Parden, Managing Director at B. Braun Medical Ltd said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised with the Platinum Award and to continue our partnership with Pennies from Heaven, who are a vital supporter of UK charities.

“Our culture at B. Braun has always been focused on giving back to our communities, so achieving a 40 per cent enrolment rate in the scheme means a lot to us.

“A huge thank you goes out to the many employees at B. Braun who have signed up for the scheme, their participation is the reason we can celebrate such an achievement.”