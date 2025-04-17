Employees drive ESG at Synergy

Harrogate-based Synergy Car and Van Leasing is putting its people at the heart of its sustainability journey by involving employees in shaping the company’s first-ever Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy.

Synergy’s people’s forum, made up of 7 employees from across all departments, took a leading role in developing an ambitious ESG strategy to underpin the company’s commitment to being a responsible employer.

As part of bold ESG commitments, Synergy has introduced standards which focus on delivering sustainability for a better future, providing a great place to work for everyone and delivering fair value to customers, suppliers and employees.

The strategy outlines Synergy’s commitment to sustainability and provides a clear roadmap detailing the actions the company will take over the next three years to achieve these ambitious targets.

Synergy's people's forum with company MD, Will Voisey

Ellie Tucker member of the people’s forum, said, “The people’s forum is here to give employees a voice in the way the business is heading, and we feel that the senior leadership team take what we have to say on board. Everyone at Synergy is engaged with the charity work we do to support the local community, and we recognise that the people forum’s ideas and initiatives shape our ESG strategy and help to deliver on our sustainability commitments. “

Synergy Managing Director, Will Voisey, said, “We are committed as a business to reducing our impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve. It was important for us, as a senior leadership team, that the whole team is on board with our sustainability and community engagement strategies.

We’re thrilled with the way the people’s forum has embraced this project and are actively driving it forward in the business. I feel that we have set ambitious but achievable goals that will help us to achieve sustainable growth and continue to be a great place to work.”

