Empty unit set to become industrial laundry under new plans
Unit 4 at the Four Lane Ends Business Park on Cemetery Road is a former play centre that has been vacant for several years.
Now a planning application to change the use of the building into a large scale industrial laundry has been submitted by Salford based Launderette Maids Limited.
The new business would create five jobs.
The application says: “The main concept of business is house pick up and drop off washed clothes.
“The Laundrette maids will have home delivery service, where laundry vehicles will collect and drop off the washed clothes.”
The laundry would open seven days a week from 7am until 11pm.
A decision on the application is expected in December.