‘Encouraging’ signs as number of profit warnings issued by Yorkshire firms drop

Across the first three quarters of 2025, listed companies in Yorkshire issued 10 warnings, down 38 percent from the 16 recorded during the opening nine months of 2024.

The region’s third quarter profit warnings total was also down quarter-on-quarter, from four in the second quarter.

The figures come as part of EY-Parthenon’s latest Profit Warnings report.

Leeds skyline from Beeston. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 28th August 2025

Tim Vance, EY-Parthenon UK&I Turnaround and Restructuring partner in Yorkshire, said: “Despite a challenging economic backdrop characterised by sticky inflation, global trade market uncertainty and regular changes to policy, it is encouraging to see that listed companies in Yorkshire have been resilient, with profit warnings in the region down by more than a third across the first three quarters of this year compared to the same period in 2024.”

All three of the region’s warnings issued during the third quarter came from listed companies operating in the FTSE Industrials super-sector, similar to the regional trend seen during the first half of the year, with a high proportion of warnings coming from industrial companies.

Nationally, companies in the FTSE Industrials sector issued the second-highest number of warnings in Q3, with a total of 14 issuing warnings.

Across all UK listed companies, a total of 64 profit warnings were issued in the third quarter, down from 84 in Q3 2024.

One in five of the 64 profit warnings issued by UK-listed companies during Q3 2025 cited the impact of weaker consumer confidence, the highest proportion recorded for this cause since 2022 and up from just six per cent during the same period last year.

The leading factor behind profit warnings across the UK during the third quarter was policy change and geopolitical uncertainty, cited in nearly half of warnings.

This marked the highest percentage recorded for this cause in more than 25 years of EY’s analysis, and a significant increase from 17 per cent in Q3 2024.

A third of profit warnings issued in the third quarter cited contract and order cancellations or delays, while 22 per cent referenced tariff-related impacts, including weaker demand and supply chain disruption.

Over the last 12 months, nearly a fifth of UK-listed businesses have issued at least one profit warning.