Endless completes sale of Sewtec Automation to Automated Industrial Robotics Inc

Leeds-based Endless supported the management buy out of Sewtec in 2017, with Mark Cook joining the business as managing director at the time of the acquisition.

Sewtec Automation provides industrial automation services for global blue-chip clients in the pharmaceutical, medical devices, food and beverage, personal care, pet care and e-commerce markets.

To support growth, the business moved its entire operations in 2020 to a 75,000 square-foot design and manufacturing facility in Wakefield and also recently opened a satellite office in Taunton.

A spokesman said: “Sewtec today has a team of more than 170 employees, more than double the number at the time of the Endless acquisition and now serves a range of brands across various sectors, including pharmaceutical, medical devices, food and beverage, personal care, pet care and e-commerce.”

Endless investment partner, Andy Ross said: “It has been a real privilege working closely with Mark and the entire team at Sewtec over the last few years.