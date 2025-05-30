Energy firms to pay combined £8m for missing gas callout targets

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regulator Ofgem said Cadent Gas, Scotland Gas Networks and Southern Gas Networks have voluntarily agreed to pay the funds after missing their targets between 2022 and 2023.

Ofgem’s rules require companies which manage the gas network to attend reports of suspected gas leaks within one or two hours, depending on the incident, in 97 per cent of cases.

Southern Gas Networks will pay £5.8 million, Cadent will pay £1.5 million and Scotland Gas Networks will pay £700,000.

Three gas distribution companies are paying a combined £8 million in penalties after failing to attend some gas emergency reports on time. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

The cash will go into Ofgem’s voluntary redress fund, which provides money for projects that support vulnerable energy consumers.

Ofgem said it opened an investigation into the three companies after they self-reported missing their targets.

Cathryn Scott, Director of Market Oversight and Enforcement at Ofgem, said: “The potential risk to households and businesses if gas leaks aren’t investigated quickly is significant, so it’s right that the companies involved have acknowledged the seriousness of missing these targets.

“We’re confident the companies have improved their systems and processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again and have demonstrated their commitment to this by meeting their targets in the two years since the breach.

“We take compliance with our rules incredibly seriously, and as demonstrated with this case, will not hesitate to take action when companies fail to meet their obligations across the board.”