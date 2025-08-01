Energy grid bottlenecks causing issues for developers across UK, says report

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Turner and Townsend’s Summer 2025 UK Construction Market Intelligence Report, recent soaring demand for connections has put the grid under “significant pressure”, with backlogs in some cases stretching to several years.

The report states that due to this, developers are now seeing electricity connections as on par with planning and funding when researching project viability.

This comes at a time when the UK is set to see a huge increase in electricity demand. National Grid has estimated that the UK’s overall electricity demand will lift 50 per cent in the space of ten years.

Developers are facing increasing waits to get projects connected to the energy grid, at a time when the UK’s energy demand is expected to rise rapidly. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images)

Demand for electricity is also set to face a huge increase due to the need for data centres – an integral component of cloud computing and AI systems.

Chris Trew, director at Turner & Townsend Alinea, said in the report: "Significant work is being done to boost the UK’s generation capacity and improve its transmission network, but the availability of power connections can still vary greatly by region.

“The availability map is dynamic too, it's seldom as simple as ‘build here and you’ll get a connection quickly’”.

Grid connection applications are typically made to the UK’s regional distribution network operators, or DNOs. These include companies such as Northern Powergrid and Electricity North West.

According to Turner & Townsend’s report, a backlog of requests to the operators means that wait times of several years are now common.

The report states that council leaders from West London, Oxfordshire, Milton Keynes, Swindon and Cambridge have reported that real estate developments in their areas are being hampered by “insufficient energy capacity”, leading to long wait times for developers to have their schemes connected.

Stephen Jenkins, Yorkshire Strategic Lead at Turner & Townsend, said: "Yorkshire is seeing a surge in infrastructure ambition, with demand for power connections rising sharply as the region accelerates its economic and industrial growth.

“But this momentum is being tested by the same grid constraints affecting the rest of the UK, adding complexity and risk to project delivery – we are experiencing this now on hospital, residential and data centre projects.”

In response to such issues, regulator Ofgem recently authorised a change to the Transmission Operator decision-making criteria, switching from serving projects on a first come, first served basis to “first ready, first connected”.

In response to the UK’s increasing need for power, the Government has pledged to boost the electricity generation capacity, and announced last month that it had agreed a final investment decision to give Sizewell C nuclear plant the go-ahead.

The Government said the move would deliver clean power for the equivalent of six million homes, and support 10,000 jobs at peak construction

Turner & Townsend’s Market Intelligence report also looks at overall trends in construction and infrastructure.

The report states that construction was the slowest growing sector of the UK economy in the first quarter of 2025, with total construction output stagnating in this period. This marked an end to three consecutive quarters of growth as activity across real estate softened.

Material costs remain largely stable, according to the report, with other inflationary factors such as the rising costs of employer national insurance contributions partially offset by the overall softening of construction demand.

Infrastructure-specific growth, however, experienced a significant jump, with new orders more than doubling.

Turner & Townsend said this infrastructure growth is partly being driven by renewed emphasis on improving the grid network to power the new homes, hospitals, advanced manufacturing plants and data centres being built.