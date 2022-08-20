Energy price cap could go above £6,000 by April, experts warn in new forecast

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cap is currently at a record £1,971 for the average household but consultancy Auxilione has now projected it will surpass £6,000 in April.

The next increase in the cap, which will take effect from October, is to be announced on Friday.

Auxilione has predicted that the price cap on bills will gradually rise by more than £4,000 in the next eight months.

Soaring energy costs are pushing cafes, restaurants and shops across the nation to the brink, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has warned. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

They said that the cap is expected to reach £3,576 in October, rising to £4,799 in January, and finally hitting £6,089 in April.

The new forecast is an increase of £96 in January and £233 in April compared to the last one.

While April is expected to be the peak of the prices, the cap is still expected to remain above £5,000 throughout 2023. The consultants forecast that bills will slowly drop in the second half of next year, to £5,486 in July and £5,160 in October 2023.

Households who consume more than the average pay more for their energy bills.

The forecasts, based on Friday’s gas price, are another major blow for families around Britain and will put extra pressure on the Government to act.

Around 45 million people are forecast to be thrown into energy poverty – defined as spending more than 10 per cent of their income on fuel bills - this winter.

Millions of homes are likely to be kept very cold as people try to save what little they can on their energy bills.

The rising cap is due to the runaway price of gas on European markets.

This was set off about a year ago as demand for gas soared when economies emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns.

But then came the war in Ukraine.

Since then Russian gas supplies into Europe have been severely slashed.

It has caused the gas price to spike to levels never seen before.

The energy price cap, which is set by Ofgem, only limits the profits that energy suppliers can take.