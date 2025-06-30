Energy price cap drop: Why households should send in meter readings today

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The typical household bill for those who have still not signed up to a fixed tariff will drop by £129 to £1,720 per year when the regulator’s new price cap – which sets the limit on how much firms can charge customers per unit of energy – comes into force.

This is £660 (28 per cent) lower than at the height of the energy crisis at the start of 2023 when the government implemented the energy price guarantee.

However, prices remain elevated with the upcoming level £152 (10 per cent) higher than the same period last year.

Households have been urged to send in meter readings ahead of the energy price cap falling by 7% on Tuesday. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Wire)

The price cap does not limit total bills because householders still pay for the amount of energy they consume.

While around 35 per cent of domestic customers are now signed up to a fixed deal that they have actively sought out – and which is not governed by the price cap – approximately 22 million households in England, Wales, and Scotland are still on the energy price cap.

It is these households that should read their meter by the end of the month to make sure they benefit fully from lower energy prices from July 1.

Failing to do so leaves the risk of paying the higher pre-July 1 rate for energy used in the form of estimated bills.

Research for the comparison site Uswitch suggests that a fifth of households (20 per cent) without smart meters have not submitted their meter readings in the last three months, and 6 per cent have not done so for a whole year.

Uswitch calculated that homes on a standard price cap tariff with average usage are expected to spend £63 on energy in July compared with £113 in June, due to a combination of cheaper unit rates and lower usage over the summer.