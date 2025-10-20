Enfinium awards more than £6,500 to four repair cafés across West Yorkshire

Enfinium, the UK energy from waste operator, has awarded more than £6,500 to four cafés in Yorkshire which are reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:28 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 11:33 BST

The grant funding has been allocated to the Silsden Repair Café, Slawit Repair Cafe, Elland Repair Café and St Lukes Beeston Repair Cafe, which are situated close to enfinium’s Ferrybridge and Skelton Grange facilities in West Yorkshire.

A spokesman said: “The grant funding will support and expand the services of the four repair cafés, enabling them to continue to repair faulty household items, diverting waste from landfill, and helping individuals keep possessions for longer.”

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer at enfinium, said: “I had the pleasure of visiting one of our Repair Café Support Fund beneficiaries, Silsden Repair Cafe, on International Repair Day and was able to see first-hand the impressive work they do to keep waste out of landfill.

enfinium, the UK energy from waste operator has awarded over £6,500 to four repair cafés across West Yorkshire. (Photo supplied by enfinium)

"Repair Cafés are important community resources that help people save money, protect the environment, and show how the circular economy can be driven forward by local action.”

Louise Farnell, Treasurer at Silsden Repair Café, said: “This donation marks the second time we have received funding from enfinium through its Repair Café Support Fund.

"With this continued support, our Repair Café continues to go from strength to strength, making a real difference by keeping household items in use for longer and out of landfill.”

Enfinium has five operational sites in the UK, in West Yorkshire, Kent and Flintshire, and one under construction.

The company diverts unrecyclable waste from landfill and turns it into home grown energy, with enough power to supply 600,000 UK homes.

