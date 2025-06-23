Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has signed a power purchase agreement with ENGIE, a low-carbon energy and services company.

Under the agreement, Enfinium’s Skelton Grange facility will supply around 390 GWh of electricity per year over a three-year period from 2025, equivalent to the annual electricity usage of 140,000 British households.

ENGIE has said it will then deliver the energy to both residential and industrial customers.

Enfinium has also been trialling carbon capture technology at its site in Ferrybridge. Picture: Paul Craig

Speaking on the deal, Wayne Robertson, chief commercial & strategy officer of Enfinium, said: “This agreement highlights the benefits of using society’s unrecyclable waste to generate reliable, homegrown energy to power British homes and businesses.

“We are also delighted our new state-of-the-art Skelton Grange facility will be contributing to energy security and economic growth when it becomes operational later this year.”

In March, Enfinium announced that it had received around 200 tonnes of waste at its Skelton Grange site, marking its “milestone” first delivery, as the company aims to make the location operational in Summer of this year.

Once operational, Enfinium has said the site will divert up to 410,000 tonnes of unrecyclable waste from landfill every year.

The Aire Valley Heat and Power Network, which the facility is part of, has also been awarded £19.5m in funding from the Government’s Green Heat Network Fund to harness waste heat from enfinium’s Skelton Grange facility to offer reliable, sustainable heating.

Over 400 jobs have been created during the construction phase of the project and, once operational, the facility will provide over 40 full-time roles.

Over £500m has been invested in the site’s development.

Graham Oxley, chief commercial officer at ENGIE Supply UK, said: “Securing reliable power from sustainable sources for our customers is core to what we do.

“We’re pleased to partner with Enfinium, enabling us to deliver stable and reliable energy whilst reducing unrecyclable waste being sent to landfill.”

Enfinium currently holds four operational sites in the UK, in West Yorkshire, Kent and Flintshire, with two sites also currently in construction.

Based in France, ENGIE is an electricity utilities firm which employs around 98,000 people across 30 countries.

The company is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges and posted a turnover of €73.8bn (£63.23bn) in 2024.

ENGIE employs 1,300 people in the UK, where it operates one of the largest pumped-storage hydro plants in Europe.