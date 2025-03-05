enfinium: New carbon capture pilot planned for Ferrybridge waste site as current plant to be moved to Wales

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy from waste operator enfinium is to move its current carbon capture and storage (CCS) pilot plant from its Ferrybridge-1 facility to Parc Adfer in Wales in April.

A new pilot plant will subsequently be installed at Ferrybridge by Nuada, a British technology company scaling an innovative metal-organic framework (MOF) technology that captures carbon dioxide from point sources through a vacuum swing process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for enfinium said: “This innovation has the potential to deliver significant efficiencies when deployed at a commercial scale.

enfinium has been trialling carbon capture technology at its site in Ferrybridge. Picture: Paul Craig

“Both pilot projects will run for at least six months and form part of enfinium’s broader ambition to deploy CCS across its six UK facilities, underpinned by investment to help achieve net zero emissions.”

Mike Maudsley, CEO of enfinium, said: “To achieve net zero, the UK needs to produce carbon removals at scale. Energy from waste will play a critical role in delivering the millions of tonnes of durable carbon removals that are necessary for the UK to achieve net zero.

"By supporting the development of carbon capture technologies, we are advancing innovation in the UK while building our own understanding as we progress with our plans to deploy CCS across our six UK facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Conor Hamill, Co-CEO of Nuada, said: “We are excited to partner with enfinium, a leader in CCS deployment, to showcase the potential of our cutting-edge technology for full-scale implementation across EfW operations.

"Nuada is scaling up a capture technology that tackles the cost, energy, and integration challenges of incumbent solutions, to enable the decarbonisation of waste management and the delivery of effective carbon removals.”

The relocating pilot plant moving to Wales will be installed and operated by Kanadevia Inova, a leading global clean technology company previously known as Hitachi Zosen Inova.

Bruno-Frédéric Baudouin, CEO of Kanadevia Innova, said: “As we advance carbon capture successfully in the UK, we also advance public awareness of waste management infrastructure as a key driver of decarbonisation. This is what turns pilot projects into long-term net zero strategies at the national level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through our partnership with enfinium, we are helping to turn the UK into the poster child for carbon capture adoption worldwide, and a great example for other countries to follow.”

David Parkin, HyNet Alliance Director, added: “HyNet is building the infrastructure that empowers industries to capture and reduce their carbon emissions across the North West and North Wales. This includes playing a key role in supporting energy-from-waste facilities, such as enfinium, to process our everyday waste with a zero carbon footprint.