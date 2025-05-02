Engage celebrates double win at UK Company Culture Awards

Digital agency, Engage, is celebrating after winning two prestigious accolades at the UK Company Culture Awards.

The business, which recently became 100 percent employee owned, was awarded Best Team Culture and Best Workplace Health and Wellbeing Awareness Initiative at the annual ceremony held at Hilton Bankside in London last night.

The awards celebrate companies creating welcoming and meaningful work environments, with 38 titles up for grabs in an array of categories. Engage took home two accolades - a clear mark of its commitment to support its people and champion a positive workplace culture.

The Leeds-based agency landed the award for Best Workplace Health & Wellbeing Awareness Initiative thanks to its Elympics programme. The Elympics programme is an incentive for the team to raise their heart rates and in turn, raise money for charity. Whether it be cycling, running or swimming, Engage staff convert miles into money. Over the last decade, the Elympics has raised over £76,000 for charities including CATCH, Tech She Can, Getaway Girls and Women’s Aid.

Following a compelling entry, the agency also took home the Best Team Culture award, recognised for its 96 percent staff retention rate, progressive workplace initiatives and positive community impact.

Eloise O'Grady, People & Culture Business Partner at Engage, said: “The best assets for any business are its people and culture. These are at the heart of Engage, and it's a privilege to have this recognised by the UK Company Culture Awards. We feel a real sense of ownership and pride in the business we’re helping to shape, driving success we can all share in.”