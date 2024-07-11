Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Nuclear AMRC have been put on notice of redundancy in a video call. The department employs 120 staff at the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham and a further 30 across Derby and Warrington.

It is understood that the Nuclear AMRC has had financial challenges for a number of years and has not met its revenue targets.

It is understood staff will be retained and absorbed into sister department the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

Professor Koen Lamberts, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sheffield, said: “To deliver our priorities around clean energy research and innovation, we have proposed changes to the current structure of the Nuclear AMRC.

“The proposals have been shared with our Nuclear AMRC staff and there will be a 90 day consultation to consider the proposals and explore future options. We are actively working to reduce the need for redundancies where possible and we are supporting our staff throughout the change process.

“The plans propose that the Nuclear AMRC’s core manufacturing research and development activities will be retained by the University of Sheffield.

“The proposed changes reflect the university’s key strength in nuclear manufacturing R&D (research and development). Our work to support the design and production of SMRs will continue to grow and offer significant opportunities for the South Yorkshire region.”

The Nuclear AMRC was founded in 2011 with a remit to assist companies in the nuclear sector to solve their manufacturing challenges through research and innovation.

Some of its work has evolved to focus on the development of the wider nuclear sector, including supply chain development.

The Yorkshire Post understands this work is well regarded by the nuclear sector.

However, it does not fully align with the university’s priorities around nuclear manufacturing and clean energy research and development.

After talks between the University Executive Board , the High Value Manufacturing Catapult and the Nuclear AMRC’s leadership, there has also been recognition that the structure of the Nuclear AMRC may not be the most effective mechanism to deliver support for the UK’s nuclear sector.