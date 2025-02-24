England cricket legend Michael Vaughan becomes ambassador of Payroll Compliance Authority to stop worker exploitation

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Vaughan, who led England to a famous Ashes victory in 2005, is promoting the work of the Payroll Compliance Authority (PCA), a not-for-profit accreditor in the outsourced payroll sector.

The PCA offers law-abiding payroll companies membership following an audit process, carried out independently by an accounting firm. A spokesman said that PCA-accredited umbrella firms are transparent, ethical, and compliant with all tax and employment legislation. Non-compliance leads to suspension and ultimately removal of accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Vaughan said: “I strongly believe in the unequivocal right for everyone to bring home the salary they have worked hard to earn without risk. This is why I want to use my profile to help the PCA draw attention to the challenges faced by workers and hiring businesses in the UK due to the activities of non-compliant umbrella companies.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan OBE has become an ambassador of the Payroll Compliance Authority (PCA), a not-for-profit accreditor in the outsourced payroll sector. (Photo supplied on behalf of PCA)

“I’m still learning about the sector but what I really understand is people. People don’t like change and it’s not easy to bring change to a whole industry, but that is why the PCA was created, as a not-for-profit responding to an urgent need to stamp out worker exploitation and protect recruitment firms. It’s a great campaign to be invested in.”

A spokesman added: “With long-awaited sector legislation in the pipeline for 2026, Vaughan’s support marks a prominent new voice for the PCA to advocate for workers, recruitment firms and compliant umbrella companies.”

“Since retiring as a player, Vaughan has become a respected cricket commentator and involved in a variety of business interests as a board member, investor and ambassador. His ventures have spanned many sectors including finance, notably as ambassador for a consultancy that protects the payslips of elite sportsmen and women.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umbrella companies handle the payroll function on behalf of recruitment firms and businesses up and down the country for approximately 700,000 temporary workers.

The spokesman added: “Without regulation, fraudulent activity in the sector has been rife including incorrect tax deductions, pay skimming, and withholding of holiday pay.

"HMRC estimates that £500m was lost to such disguised remuneration tax avoidance schemes between 2022 and 2023. Where umbrella companies have failed to pay the correct taxes out of payslips, workers risk receiving large, unexpected tax bills from HMRC down the line.”