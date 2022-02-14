England and Arsenal football legend David Seaman to lead TV advertising campaign for Safestyle UK

It will be the first time Bradford-based Safestyle UK, which specialises in manufacturing and installing windows and doors, has launched a TV advertising campaign since 2018.
In a statement, Safestyle UK said: "The new advert welcomes the former footballer to the Safestyle UK team, as it supports the business growth throughout 2022. Alongside the television advertisement, Safestyle UK has also sponsored David Seaman's popular podcast, ‘Seaman Says.’
Adam Pawson, Head of Digital at Safestyle UK, said “The return to television advertising is a huge milestone for Safestyle UK, marking a growth in the business over the last couple of years and a new era for the brand.
“We wanted our comeback to make a big impact on viewers and David Seaman does just that. His larger than life personality and iconic footballing career will help to bring the brand to new audiences. We hope that the advert draws new customers to the affordable, quality range of doors and windows available at Safestyle UK, but one thing’s for certain, it’s one you won’t be able to forget.”