England and Arsenal football legend David Seaman to lead TV advertising campaign for Safestyle UK

It will be the first time Bradford-based Safestyle UK, which specialises in manufacturing and installing windows and doors, has launched a TV advertising campaign since 2018.

In a statement, Safestyle UK said: "The new advert welcomes the former footballer to the Safestyle UK team, as it supports the business growth throughout 2022. Alongside the television advertisement, Safestyle UK has also sponsored David Seaman's popular podcast, ‘Seaman Says.’

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Pawson, Head of Digital at Safestyle UK, said “The return to television advertising is a huge milestone for Safestyle UK, marking a growth in the business over the last couple of years and a new era for the brand.

Safestyle UK has today announced its partnership with English football legend, David Seaman MBE, as it returns to television advertising. Picture: PA