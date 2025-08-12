Entain: Betting giant receives boost from Wimbledon and FIFA Club World Cup final

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sports betting giant reported total net gaming revenues – the amount of money the company pockets after paying out winnings to customers – of £2.6bn for the first six months of the year, excluding its operations in the US.

This was 6 per cent higher than the same period a year ago, at constant currency rates.

The increase jumped to 8 per cent in the UK and Ireland, the company’s biggest market, while online sales in the region surged by a fifth year-on-year.

Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain has revealed a surge in online gaming as popular sporting events such as Wimbledon and the men’s football Club World Cup reeled in punters. ( Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Both the volume of players and the value of sales increased, which Entain said reflected an improved experience for customers as well as previous changes to gambling rules starting to level out.

The company had previously warned about the impact from regulatory changes in the UK which were designed to make betting safer for consumers.

The FIFA Club World Cup final, which saw Chelsea beat PSG, was the most bet-on football match of 2025 for Entain’s brands, with strong engagement coming from Brazil, Spain and the US.

Interest in horse racing surged with the Royal Ascot and the Epsom Derby Festival both among the most bet-on competitions, while Wimbledon Tennis and the Women’s Euro football tournament were also drawing in bets.

Entain nonetheless reported a pre-tax loss of £96m for the first half, swinging from a £13.7m profit the prior year which the firm said was driven by one-off costs.

On an underlying basis, earnings before tax, interest and other costs came in at £583.4m for the period – 11 per cent higher than last year.

The company said it was now expecting higher sales growth for the year than its previous outlook, with online net gaming revenues forecast to rise by 7 per cent.

Annual underlying earnings are estimated to be between £1.1bn and £1.15bn.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “High investor expectations leading into these results were clearly justified, as Entain has revealed half-year numbers littered with examples of strong trading momentum.

“The group’s gamble to conquer overseas markets in addition to its core UK offering is showing signs of paying off.

"Entain previously revealed that its joint venture with BetMGM in the US has now become earnings positive, and elsewhere Brazil is now the fastest growing market outside of the States.

Mr Hunter added: "While it has undoubtedly been a tough slog for the group to get to this stage, where promotional investment has been something of a necessary headwind, the benefits are beginning to appear.”

For Entain, US exposure comes in the form of its joint venture, BetMGM, where the unit is at last earnings positive, said Mr Hunter.

He added: “The unit had earnings of $109m in the period, with net revenues rising by 35 per cent to $1.35bn, underpinned by growth of 28 per cent in iGaming and 61 per cent in online sports.

"Of course, this is a particularly competitive market, and the joint venture will need to continue building on its wins as other competitors emerge, and as existing players double down on their offerings in terms of pricing, promotion and presence.”