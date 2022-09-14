Entrepreneur Bart sells on e-bike company he set up aged 75 after heart bypass

Bart Spicer, owner of Calderdale-based e-bike business Juiced Up Bikes, has sold the company at the age of 78, after building it from the ground up in only two and a half years.

The company is moving into the hands of Carlton Smith, who first became aware of the company after renting bikes from the business with his family. Mr Spicer will initially stay on in advisory capacity but it stepping back from the firm due to family reasons.

He founded the business after finding a passion for e-bikes when a heart bypass operation left him with the need to improve his fitness.“I was out on the bike and people kept asking me, ‘Where did you get that, can we rent one somewhere?,” he said.“That sort of seeded the idea in my mind. I thought if people are asking me there's obviously a market.“I did a bit of research and found that nobody in the area was renting out electric bikes, so that's when I took up the challenge.”Mr Spicer noted how his initial decision to set up the business was met with disbelief by family and friends.“They were incredulous,” he said.

Date: 13th September 2022. Picture James Hardisty. Juiced Up Bikes, based in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, retailer of electric motorbikes and electric pedal bikes. Pictured Carlton Smith, the new owner of Juiced Up Bikes, and Bart Spicer, Founder of Juiced Up Bikes.

“My daughters were saying ‘Dad, for goodness sake’ and a lot of our friends were saying, ‘Oh here we go again - Bart’s going for another business’.“A lot of people thought it would just be a one minute wonder, but I suppose I've proven them wrong.”Mr Spicer’s first business venture began after a 28 year career in the Army, in which he went from a private soldier to a commissioned officer.“I came out of the Army and I did a couple of businesses which were reasonably successful but petered out eventually,” he said.“But I'm always looking for something to do - even at my age. I'm a glutton for punishment.”Mr Spicer explained how despite being worried initially, he felt lucky to be one of the few businesses to have done well throughout the pandemic.“When I started in 2020 the business was building slowly - but it took off immensely when Covid kicked in,” he said

“I put an offer out on Facebook where two people could ride for the price of one, and that just snowballed, I was inundated, and I had to buy in more bikes.

“I suppose people needed to get out, and the 2m rule is easy to apply on bikes, so that’s what I pushed for, for people to get out and get some fresh air.

“Then with word of mouth recommendations, and reviews on Trust Pilot and Google, it all just kept increasing.”

Other than distributing leaflets to hotels and bed and breakfasts, Mr Spicer noted how he relied solely on social media posts to spread the word of his company.

Last year, Juiced up Bikes received the Sustainable Business of the Year award from the Yorkshire Business Prestige Awards.

“I got a phone call from the operation that runs it and I was just floored,” said Mr Spicer.

“I had to hurriedly Google as they were talking to me to see what it was all about. I was just astounded and delighted.”

Less happily, in July this year, Juiced Up Bikes had 12 e-bikes stolen in a break-in.

But Volt, the supplier and manufacturer of their e-bikes, lent the business a stock of bikes which enabled them to carry on trading and get back on their feet.

"It was marvellous of them,” said Mr Spicer.

"I’m so glad I chose Volt, because they’re a fantastic company and really do produce high-quality, electric bikes,”

The decision to sell the business came after Mr Spicer’s partner 37 years, Alison, recently suffered a stroke.

The business has been sold to enable him to offer her more support.