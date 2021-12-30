Entrepreneurs who push the boundaries of science and technology have access to a new fund

Outsized Ventures, a new European tech focused fund, has been established to back entrepreneurs who aim to solve problems linked to the future of health and society.

By Grace Hammond
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 4:45 pm

Isabel Fox, a general partner at Outsized Ventures, predicted that the next wave of major companies will be at the intersection of scientific disciplines.

Rodrigo Mallo, general partner at Outsized Ventures, added: “We’ve built an incredible community of limited partners as passionate as us and the founders we back, so that we can

turn big ideas into massive companies to make the world safer, cleaner, healthier and fairer for us all.”

