Environment Bank in York creates 20 more jobs following regulation change

Environment Bank chief executive James Cross is one of 20 new hires, pictured with founder Professor David Hill.

York-based Environment Bank has made the hires in preparation for the long-anticipated legislation becoming law.

Hires include CEO James Cross, formerly chief executive of Natural England, ecology director Emma Toovey, head of operations Dana Foster and commercial director Alexis Perry.

The new Environment Act makes biodiversity net gain (BNG) mandatory for new developments and infrastructure projects.

Professor David Hill CBE, founder of Environment Bank, created the concept of biodiversity net gain in 2007 and has long campaigned for it to be mandated into planning law.

Professor Hill said: “We have been waiting for this moment for many years and we are incredibly pleased and proud to see it finally become law. All credit to Defra and Natural England for ensuring its inclusion in the Act.

“BNG means leaving the natural environment in a better state than before a development or infrastructure project was built.

“Ensuring this happens via the planning process has now been made law through the Environment Act.

“This presents a greater opportunity than ever before to restore nature across our country at scale. This is critical because we have seen an unprecedented 60 per cent decline in biodiversity over the past five decades.”

Environment Bank was founded in 2006.

