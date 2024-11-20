Eon to pay out £14.5m after billing error affects almost 250,000 customers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The error, which affected customers between February 2021 and September 2023, meant that prepayment meter customers who terminated their accounts did not receive final bills within six weeks, as required under OFGEM rules.

Because they did not receive a final bill, affected customers were unaware of the credit remaining on their accounts, worth £51 on average, and were not provided a refund automatically, according to OFGEM.

Eon Next, which is part of the Eon Energy Group, self-reported the error to the regulator.

Ofgem, found that almost 250,000 prepayment meter customer accounts were affected between February 2021 and September 2023. Photo: Rui Vieira/ PA.

Chris Norbury, chief executive officer of Eon UK said: “We are deeply sorry to the customers affected by this system issue and have taken the correct steps to put things right.

“As soon as we became aware of the error, we acted swiftly to report it to Ofgem and have since made significant changes to prevent it from happening again. We are committed to putting things right for our customers.

“We have contacted all those affected directly to ensure they receive any outstanding final bills, refunds owed and compensation. This includes ensuring that those who were in credit receive the money they are entitled to and those who were in debit when they left having that money owed removed entirely.”

As a result of the failures, and in recognition of the impact on its customers, Eon Next has agreed to pay a total of £14.5m in compensation and redress payments, with each customer account receiving on average £144.

This includes £4.7m in credit refunds, £6.6m in Supplier Guaranteed Standards of Performance compensation payments, and an additional £3.2m in compensation to affected customers.

Where it has not been possible to trace a customer, Eon Next has agreed to make additional payments to the Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Fund, which funds projects and schemes to support energy consumers, particularly those in vulnerable situations.

In addition to the compensation and redress package, Eon Next has also agreed to voluntarily write off debt held by almost 150,000 prepayment meter customers who closed their accounts with the supplier between February 2021 and September 2023. Eon said that customers affected do not need to take any action and have been identified and directly contacted by the company.

Beth Martin, director for consumer protection and competition at Ofgem, said: "Prepayment meter customers are more likely to face financial difficulties, and during a period where households have been facing a significant cost of living crisis, it's unacceptable that consumers did not receive refunds for credit that was owed to them, or final bills they are entitled to."

"Eon Next has demonstrated an understanding of the significant impact this issue may have had on its customers, and it's encouraging that they self-reported the issue and have worked with us to resolve it, and compensate affected customers to put things right. The action to write off debt will also offer affected households' peace of mind."