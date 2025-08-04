Epic European road trip: Doors to Floors sales manager mixes business with adventure

Embarking on a whirlwind journey across six countries, Momoniat took to the roads of Holland, Italy, Monaco, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Germany, Spain (Barcelona), and Monaco, combining his passion for travel with his commitment to client relationships.

The trip, which spanned several weeks, wasn’t just a scenic getaway. While exploring some of Europe’s most iconic landscapes and vibrant cities, Junaid also carved out time to connect with clients across the continent, strengthening ties and exploring new opportunities for one of the UK’s biggest door retailers.

"This wasn’t just about seeing Europe – it was about experiencing it through the lens of both personal adventure and professional growth," said Junaid upon his return. "Meeting our clients face-to-face, in their own environments, added a personal touch you just can’t replicate over emails or Zoom calls. At the same time, driving through the Alps and the coastal roads of the Riviera was absolutely unforgettable."

Highlights of the journey included:

A visit to Amsterdam's historic canal district and a meeting with a Dutch interiors supplier. A scenic drive through the Italian lakes, paired with a stopover in Milan to discuss trends in sustainable flooring.

Breathtaking moments in the Swiss Alps, including impromptu networking with an architectural firm in Zurich.

A client dinner near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, a sunny business brunch in buzzing Barcelona. Wrapping up in glamorous Monaco, where Momoniat took meetings with design consultants and enjoyed the sights of the Riviera.

Back at Doors to Floors’ Batley headquarters, colleagues have praised Junaid’s initiative.

"Junaid’s road trip shows how business development doesn’t have to stay confined to a desk," said Managing Director Ismaeel Basar. "His efforts have opened new doors—quite literally—across Europe."

Junaid is now back on British soil, but the momentum of the trip continues, with several European partnerships already in discussion.

When asked about what’s next, Junaid said: “We already have customers in Dubai, Australia and beyond. However, this will ensure more roads, more floors, and more doors. Europe was just the beginning.”

