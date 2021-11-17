Equipment rental firm in Harrogate makes a £2.8m acquisition

Jeremy Pilkington, chairman of Vp, said the acquisition of M&S is an "excellent addition".

M&S was founded in 1984 and is a specialist rental business engaged in the supply of access systems and working at height solutions to contractors in the commercial fit out sector.

Jeremy Pilkington, chairman of Harrogate-based Vp, said: "The acquisition of M&S is an excellent addition to our very successful MEP Hire business and it will complement its existing operations with increased exposure to the commercial fit out sector. I am delighted to welcome the M&S team to Vp."

M&S operates from a single location in Sittingbourne, Kent and focuses on the Greater London market.

It will be integrated with MEP Hire which offers low level access and press fitting tools from nine locations within Vp's UK division.

