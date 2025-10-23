ESG moving from CEO buzzword to company money-saver: Eamon Fox

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a reminder, ESG, short for Environmental, Social, and Governance, is the framework used to evaluate a company’s sustainability and ethical impact, and it is used by investors and other stakeholders to measure a company’s performance and accountability on non-financial factors.

The corporate environment has changed, with companies moving away from publicising ESG and sustainability pledges. However, the reality is more nuanced. For many corporations, sustainability actions may even be accelerating. They’re just doing it quietly.

This reflects a growing recognition of ESG’s origins, as well as the political backdrop; it isn’t about “doing good” or “being green”, but about sustaining long-term profitability, resilience and business continuity.

Eamon Fox shares his expert insight. Picture: Dan Oxtoby

A new report from Bain & Company underscores this and coins a new term: the do-say gap.

The study, which analysed 35,000 statements made by 150 leading companies’ CEOs in 2018, 2022 and 2024, found that “CEOs might speak less about sustainability, but what they lack in words, they make up in action, a phenomenon we call the ‘do-say’ gap.”

The rationale is overwhelmingly commercial. Two-thirds cite business value, such as profitability, operational savings, and risk resilience as the primary motivation, and nearly half report a positive return on their sustainability spend to date.

Companies need resilience and adaptability. Bain puts it nicely: “Accelerate what works. Anticipate what’s coming. Build strength and flexibility.” While the ESG acronym may fall out of fashion in corporate language, it will continue to play a pivotal role in business planning, strategy and operations to ensure resilient businesses.

What does this mean for real estate? In essence occupiers and investors now view asset-level sustainability as a contributor to value, risk mitigation, and business continuity. Even if they don’t explicitly mention it, sustainability is embedded in real estate drivers, such as cost efficiency. This is unlikely to change, especially when linked to business metrics.

Energy Use Intensity exemplifies the shift towards measurable, operational outcomes with financial implications and is becoming the go-to metric for performance, as well as how to improve it and the potential benefits. One thing is clear: data availability and inconsistencies in measurement remain a barrier to accurate evaluation and pricing of ESG risks.

Industry leaders such as the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change are driving the development of new standards, including the Aligning Real Estate Sustainability Indicators White Paper to unify data approaches.

Proactive asset and property management teams deliver efficiency gains and improved EPC ratings through incremental operational improvements as well as staged capital investment to support electrification. By way of example, for a 100,000 sq ft office, reducing energy intensity from the REEB (Real Estate Environmental Benchmark) average equates to about £61,000 savings per year for an all-electric building to around £95,000 for a mixed-fuel building.

If a building transitions from a mixed-fuel profile to an all-electric profile, the total annual saving could reach £114,000, using ONS prices for a medium business. While the greatest benefit comes from both efficiency gains and switching to an all-electric energy system, demonstrating the need for a holistic approach, there are still sizeable savings from optimisation alone, reaching a ‘good practice’ standard.

Yes, there are nuances. Each asset must have a tailored approach to implementing measures, as highlighted by Knight Frank experts. However, there is a clear imperative to integrating resilience and sustainability into real estate, not as an add-on, but as an active, value-driving or preserving strategy.

I am delighted to report that the three of Leeds’s latest developments, CEG’s Globe Square, Prescient Capital’s 31 Wellington Street and Rushbond’s Bank House, which will change and enhance the commercial property landscape of the city over the next two years, have these principles embedded within them.

They may not be shouting about ESG from the rooftops, but they will be best-in-class when it comes to sustainability, energy efficiency and resiliency.