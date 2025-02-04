ESOS deadline approaches: ‘Comply or fall behind’, urges energy expert

Energy expert reveals four steps to a workable manufacturing ESOS Action Plan ahead of March deadline

With one month to go until the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) Action Plan deadline, manufacturing businesses must submit their plans to avoid public scrutiny.

Dr James Crosby-Wrigley, Head of Sustainability at commercial energy and sustainability consultancy Advantage Utilities is urging manufacturers to follow four steps to ensure their Phase 3 Action Plans are submitted to avoid it being recorded and published that they do not intend to carry out any energy saving action.

ESOS is a mandatory energy assessment and energy-saving identification programme for large organisations in the UK. As part of this programme, the Action Plan requires that organisations outline what they intend to do to reduce energy consumption and when, as well as recommendations of previous ESOS assessments and what they expect to achieve over the four year period covered by the action plan.

Dr Crosby-Wrigley explains: “Businesses are faced with a choice ahead of the ESOS Action Plan deadline: comply or fall behind. We have seen some companies already get ahead on this work, so the risk to others is that they don’t keep up with their competitors. But there’s also an opportunity to identify cost savings whilst meeting sustainability goals. In that way, there’s a significant opportunity for businesses to work better, cheaper and more sustainably than ever.”

Dr Crosby-Wrigley advises manufacturing businesses to act immediately through:

Comprehensive energy audits - The first step in outlining effective compliance and reliable savings begins with understanding current energy consumption. In-depth energy audits where an organisation’s energy use is analysed across all sites.

The first step in outlining effective compliance and reliable savings begins with understanding current energy consumption. In-depth energy audits where an organisation’s energy use is analysed across all sites. Addressing inefficiencies and uncovering opportunities - enabling businesses to save on costs while improving sustainability. By highlighting practical energy-saving measures, businesses can have confidence in their roadmap to reduce consumption and boost operational efficiency.

enabling businesses to save on costs while improving sustainability. By highlighting practical energy-saving measures, businesses can have confidence in their roadmap to reduce consumption and boost operational efficiency. Expert compliance reporting - All aspects of reporting must be double-checked to ensure organisations meet their regulatory requirements accurately and on time. This includes collecting data as well as compiling evidence packs.

All aspects of reporting must be double-checked to ensure organisations meet their regulatory requirements accurately and on time. This includes collecting data as well as compiling evidence packs. Reporting and submission - Automated reporting and submission enables businesses to easily submit an ESOS notification to the Environment Agency where required.

The ESOS Phase 3 Action Plan deadline comes into force on Wednesday, March 5.