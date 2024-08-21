ESS wins place on pioneering modular construction alliance framework for UK defence

Yorkshire-based manufacturer is one of six providers which will create 16,000 living spaces for military personnel over the next six years.

Extra Space Solutions (ESS), leading manufacturer of modular solutions, has been appointed to a pioneering framework which will enhance the lived experience of thousands of military personnel in the UK.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation’s (DIO) Single Living Accommodation Strategic Framework Alliance Agreement (SFAA) will create 16,000 high quality living spaces for the Army, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and Strategic Command services over the next six years.

ESS, which manufactures innovative, modular Single Living Accommodation products from its production facilities in Hull, is one of six suppliers on the framework. The businesses will collaborate with each other and the DIO, working to a common design standard.

The Alliance will enable the UK Defence estate to benefit from specialist expertise and lean, repeatable, off-site production utilising Modern Methods of Construction. It will also support the MoD Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach, which aims to reduce built estate emissions by at least 30% by 2025.

Charlie Hoskins, DIO's Director of Major Programes and Projects, said: "I am convinced this new alliance using a programmatic approach will be crucial go improve our broader delivery of Single Living Accommodation. These blocks are one of the Armed Forces facilities we build the most and this approach will ensure we can safely build blocks faster, to a common design ensuring consistency of standards, and drive better value for money. Ultimately, this is about improving the living conditions for our Armed Forces personnel and every one of our suppliers is motivated by this aim."

ESS has a successful track record of working with the DIO and Ministry of Defence (MoD) having already been appointed to deliver four SLA schemes across sites at Weeton Barracks, Wattisham Airfield, and Kendrew Barracks A and B.

Simon Rawson, CEO at ESS, said: “The DIO’s Alliance framework represents a progressive approach to procuring sustainable, cost-effective and high-quality accommodation using Modern Methods of Construction. This collaborative way of working will benefit the DIO and suppliers alike, by driving innovation and maximising production capacity.

“ESS is already playing a key role in the Government’s mission to modernise its estate, providing an innovative next generation of modular single living accommodation across a range of schemes. We are proud to be building on this relationship by joining this Alliance and continuing to support the wellbeing and lived experience of military personnel, whilst making a major contribution to the sustainable modernisation of the UK’s Defence estate.