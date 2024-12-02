Essential guide to marketing launched by Start Up Loans programme for budding entrepreneurs

By Liv Cooper
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 20:34 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 08:04 BST
Start Up Loans has launched the Start Up Loans Essential Guide to Marketing, a new, free, interactive resource for aspiring business owners.

The guide provides useful and jargon-free guidance to help small business owners increase their knowledge of this vital business skillset.

Most Popular

Aimed at anyone who doesn’t know their PPC from their CTR, this new resource contains a step-by-step guide for launching a business and covers 10 key topics in a simple and easily digestible format. There’s also a jargon-busting glossary for business owners to reference.

The topics include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Small Business Lending, British Business Bankplaceholder image
Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Small Business Lending, British Business Bank
  • how to conduct market research
  • understanding marketing channels
  • creating marketing plan
  • setting up a website
  • social media marketing
  • email marketing
  • how to avoid greenwashing

As well as the above, the new guide provides some lesser-known gems that can help businesses more easily and cost-effectively navigate their early stages – such as the LEED rating system can help startups get their buildings accredited for environmental performance, on a scale from certified to platinum, or that a basic website can be created for free and costs just a few pounds a month for online hosting.

Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Small Business Lending, British Business Bank, said: “I am a strong believer that anyone can be a business owner, no matter what their background or experience – they just need the right support and guidance to get started. Our new marketing guide is designed to do just that.

“Starting a business is scary, full of new experiences and challenges and it is well-documented and reported that most startups don’t survive. This guide may just help some of those entrepreneurs succeed, especially if they are first-time business owners or have little or no marketing experience.”

Startups that want to get a firmer grasp on marketing can download the Start Up Loans Essential Guide to Marketing at https://www.startuploans.co.uk/support-and-guidance/planning-templates-and-guides/essential-guide-to-marketing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Through a network of Business Support Partner organisations, the Start Up Loans programme provides access to pre-and-post loan support to help applicants develop a business plan; fixed-interest 6% personal loans of up to £25,000 to help recipients to start or grow their business; and mentoring support to help loan recipients with everything from cash flow to marketing.

Related topics:Start Up Loans
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice