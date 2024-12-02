Essential guide to marketing launched by Start Up Loans programme for budding entrepreneurs

Start Up Loans has launched the Start Up Loans Essential Guide to Marketing, a new, free, interactive resource for aspiring business owners.

The guide provides useful and jargon-free guidance to help small business owners increase their knowledge of this vital business skillset.

Aimed at anyone who doesn’t know their PPC from their CTR, this new resource contains a step-by-step guide for launching a business and covers 10 key topics in a simple and easily digestible format. There’s also a jargon-busting glossary for business owners to reference.

The topics include:

Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Small Business Lending, British Business Bank

how to conduct market research

understanding marketing channels

creating marketing plan

setting up a website

social media marketing

email marketing

how to avoid greenwashing

As well as the above, the new guide provides some lesser-known gems that can help businesses more easily and cost-effectively navigate their early stages – such as the LEED rating system can help startups get their buildings accredited for environmental performance, on a scale from certified to platinum, or that a basic website can be created for free and costs just a few pounds a month for online hosting.

Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Small Business Lending, British Business Bank, said: “I am a strong believer that anyone can be a business owner, no matter what their background or experience – they just need the right support and guidance to get started. Our new marketing guide is designed to do just that.

“Starting a business is scary, full of new experiences and challenges and it is well-documented and reported that most startups don’t survive. This guide may just help some of those entrepreneurs succeed, especially if they are first-time business owners or have little or no marketing experience.”

Startups that want to get a firmer grasp on marketing can download the Start Up Loans Essential Guide to Marketing at https://www.startuploans.co.uk/support-and-guidance/planning-templates-and-guides/essential-guide-to-marketing

