EU-funded training scheme that helped thousands in Yorkshire to end in March

Businesses in Yorkshire are being urged to take the final opportunity to apply for a training and support programme before the EU-funded scheme is closed in March.

The Skills Support for the Workforce project has received £10.3m of funding from the European Social Fund as part of the 2014-2020 European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme in England.

SME employers across York, North Yorkshire and East Riding (YNYER) are being urged to take advantage of free training and support before the programme ends in March 2023.

Since the programme began in April 2019, 588 businesses and 2,030 employees have been upskilled through bespoke, flexible training designed to fill their individual skills gaps, increase productivity and encourage business growth.

Time is running out to apply for the scheme

Following completion of the training, 98 per cent of employers surveyed said that they would recommend SSW to other businesses and 92 per cent agreed that the training has resulted in improvements in key areas of their business.

Several employers also reported an increase in turnover, including one employer feeding back that they expected to see a £60,000 increase in year one of the business.

The training is delivered by Calderdale College working in partnership with specialist local and regional training providers and is made possible through funding from the European Social Fund (ESF) and the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).

Helen Howland, Head of the Skills Support for the Workforce Programme in York, North Yorkshire and East Riding, said: “No matter what sector you operate in, skills training is proven to bring a whole host of benefits to your business. Whether you want to boost employee morale, introduce additional revenue streams or enter into new markets, our specialist providers will work with you to identify the training solution that will best help your business to achieve its goals. Best of all, we’ll do it completely free of charge.

“We appreciate how difficult it can be for businesses at the moment, so we want to urge them not to miss out on this fantastic opportunity to build resilience, boost their reputations and ultimately support the regional economy by driving inward investment throughout York, North Yorkshire and Tees Valley.”

The Skills Support for the Workforce Programme is supported by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Andrew Leeming, Head of Strategy at York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Skills Support for the Workforce continues to be a hugely valuable service, giving local people the expertise they need to succeed and our businesses the ability to grow and create more good-quality jobs. The testimonials speak for themselves, and I’d call on any firm that has identified skills gaps to take advantage of the programme before it’s too late.”

The ESF is an EU established fund to help local areas stimulate economic development through skills and job creation.

