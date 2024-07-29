The project’s owners say that the new premises, titled Monocle, will deliver a “bright new facility” for the city and its people and “breathe new life” into a 50-year-old property which has stood as a landmark since the 1970s.

Georgia Allenby, design and marketing director at Allenby Commercial, the firm behind the project, said: “Monocle is all about creating a workplace that is more than just your work space.

“The building is being redeveloped to bring a new experience and environment to Hull. The ground floor will be transformed into a high-end coffeehouse that will also be open to the public, alongside a welcoming business lounge with co-working spaces, break-out areas, a gym, meeting rooms and city garden.

Pictured outside Monocle in Hull city centre are (from left) Ben Medhurst of PPH Commercial, Charlie Allenby, Georgia Allenby and Charles Parkinson of CBRE in Leeds.

“Collectively we see this as the future of office space. It’s old hat to create a sterile office building for people to sit in. People want and need more from their place of work."

Allenby Commercial’s portfolio also includes the historic riverside studios at Danish Buildings and Bayles House, a former military transport depot now renovated as a modern business park at Base.

The firm is also responsible for the Victorian-style retail units at Paragon Arcade and period properties in Hull’s Old Town converted into the Hideout Hotel.

At Monocle, the first move in a transformation – which the company says has the potential to create 700 jobs – will involve building two new lifts and a modern central staircase.

At the same time work will progress on providing managed office and studio space on the first floor before the remaining four floors are then shaped to attract larger operators.

Completion is due for late 2025, with PPH Commercial and CBRE in Leeds appointed as joint agents.

Europa House is a distinctive, gold-mirrored office block which has stood next to Hull Paragon Station at the corner of Anlaby Road and Ferensway since 1975.

Allenby Commercial said the building’s “striking appearance” will be enhanced with the replacement of glazing and the “highest quality interior”.

Ms Allenby added: “The business lounge and café will offer a new dimension in terms of catering services for businesses based in the building and will also be open to the public.

“There will be business events, workshops, demonstrations and launches of products and services offered by the businesses within Monocle.

“People working elsewhere will be welcome to have their corporate events here – we have already had conversations with organisers of business events in the area who are looking for new ideas.

“It will bring together different aspects of what we do on a smaller scale in our other locations. Whether it’s retail at Paragon Arcade, creative small space at Paragon Studios and Danish Buildings, the mix of offices, suites and light industrial at Base, they all foster a strong sense of community. Monocle will do that across 60,000 square feet under one roof.