Inflexion, a European mid-market private equity firm, has invested in Cutwel, the specialist cutting tool distributor, alongside the management team led by Adam Gillard.

Inflexion has invested an undisclosed sum in Cutwel, alongside the management team led by Adam Gillard.

The investment is being made by Inflexion’s dedicated lower mid-market fund, Enterprise Fund V. Cutwel, which is based in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, is a cutting tool distributor to the precision engineering industry. The company, which has around 100 staff, serves more than 13,000 customers.

A spokesman said: “Inflexion will support the management team in driving growth, in particular through further scaling its sales team, continuing to leverage data and BI (business intelligence) capabilities to drive performance, as well as enhancing its digital marketing offering to expand its customer base and further strengthen relationships with existing customers and suppliers.”

Malcolm Coffin, partner and head of enterprise fund at Inflexion, commented: “Cutwel is an impressive business with a strong track record of growth. We look forward to supporting the team as they accelerate the growth of the business further.”

Adam Gillard, chief executive officer at Cutwel, said: “Inflexion brings significant experience to Cutwel and we look forward to driving the business forward together with them.

"We believe Inflexion’s experience in developing market leading businesses is particularly well suited to our plans for building our customer offering further.”

Inflexion backs both majority and minority investments, typically investing in businesses with an enterprise value ranging from £50m to more than £1bn.

Inflexion’s funds invest across a variety of sectors from offices in London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Stockholm.

Inflexion helps businesses achieve the next stage of growth through mergers and acquisitions, international expansion, digital enhancement, talent development, commercial strategy and access to Inflexion’s global network. It also has a presence across South America, India and Asia–Pacific dedicated to portfolio development, enabling investee companies to benefit from access to fast-growth markets. Funds advised by Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP have funds under management of around £10bn.

In 2020 Inflexion acquired Leeds-based Rosemont Pharmaceuticals, one of the UK’s largest liquid pharmaceuticals business. The business was carved out of listed parent company, Perrigo.

In recent years, Rosemont has launched 10 new products and carried out a £5m expansion in capacity.

Howard Taylor, CEO of Rosemont, said recently: “Our intent to grow internationally aligns us very well with Inflexion’s strengths.”