Evans Halshaw Leapmotor equips Jet2 with vehicles for its ground support fleet

Evans Halshaw Leapmotor Leeds has delivered two branded T03s to Jet2’s team based at Manchester Airport. Both vehicles, which are compact, all-electric city cars, join Jet2’s expanding fleet of electrified ground services equipment and will be used to transport its ground support crew at the airport.

The branded cars are part of Jet2’s commitment to be carbon net zero by 2050. With spacious interior, practical five-door layout and eager 70kW (95PS) motor that features a WLTP range of up to 165 miles, the T03 is the ideal vehicle to transport up to four Jet2 ground handling crew or dispatchers around the airfield.

Matt Ryder, Regional Commercial Vehicles Sales Leader at Evans Halshaw Leapmotor Leeds, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to supply Jet2 with two branded T03s for their Manchester Airport operations. Leapmotor is committed to helping drivers and businesses make the switch to electric by delivering the highest level of specification and outstanding technology as standard. Both cars look extremely smart with their livery and have already been hard at work during the busy, summer period.”

Evans Halshaw added Leapmotor to its existing Citroën Leeds store in May 2025, alongside a second retail operation in Hull.

The first model to be offered in the UK by Leapmotor, the T03 is a stylish, attractive and keenly priced electric city car, ideal for navigating tight congested areas with ease. It's joined by the C10 SUV in being the first models offered by the brand for the UK market.

The T03’s compact dimensions, tight turning circle and agile handling, make it ideal for getting close to aircrafts and equipment in what is a carefully controlled, yet busy environment on the airfield.

Steve Spicer, Group Vice President of Stellantis - Evans Halshaw, said: “Supplying the Leapmotor T03 to Jet2 aligns with our commitment to supporting fleet electrification and operational efficiency. As one of the first authorised Leapmotor retailers in the UK, we’re focused on delivering innovative EV solutions that meet the evolving demands of both commercial and private mobility.”

