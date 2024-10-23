Evelyn Partners looking at more deals for professional services firms after taking on Northern offices of Haines Watts

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Geddes, Group Chief Executive for Evelyn Partners, revealed more deals are on the table for the organisation as it published a trading update for the three months ending September 30, 2024.

That period included the group acquiring the Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle offices of Haines Watts – bringing five partners, nine directors, and more than 150 staff members into Evelyn Partners in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is among six deals since the start of 2023 which have also included the acquisition of Harrogate and Newcastle-based Leathers LLP.

Paul Geddes of Evelyn Partners has hailed the firm's latest results

Mr Geddes said of the firm’s latest results: “We continued to see excellent organic growth momentum in the Professional Services business, where we were also delighted to welcome new colleagues from Haines Watts following the acquisition of their business in Leeds, Manchester, and Newcastle in August.

"The purchase is another demonstration of our Professional Services acquisition programme in action which has seen six transactions completed since the start of 2023. The Professional Services team are actively engaged in discussions about further deals.”

The firm’s trading update said its assets under management and advice have increased to a record high of £62.7bn, with the group operating income in the quarter of £181.8 million being 11.1 per cent ahead of the same period last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad