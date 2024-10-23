Evelyn Partners looking at more deals for professional services firms after taking on Northern offices of Haines Watts
Paul Geddes, Group Chief Executive for Evelyn Partners, revealed more deals are on the table for the organisation as it published a trading update for the three months ending September 30, 2024.
That period included the group acquiring the Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle offices of Haines Watts – bringing five partners, nine directors, and more than 150 staff members into Evelyn Partners in the process.
It is among six deals since the start of 2023 which have also included the acquisition of Harrogate and Newcastle-based Leathers LLP.
Mr Geddes said of the firm’s latest results: “We continued to see excellent organic growth momentum in the Professional Services business, where we were also delighted to welcome new colleagues from Haines Watts following the acquisition of their business in Leeds, Manchester, and Newcastle in August.
"The purchase is another demonstration of our Professional Services acquisition programme in action which has seen six transactions completed since the start of 2023. The Professional Services team are actively engaged in discussions about further deals.”
The firm’s trading update said its assets under management and advice have increased to a record high of £62.7bn, with the group operating income in the quarter of £181.8 million being 11.1 per cent ahead of the same period last year.
Mr Geddes said: “Speculation about tax rises and potential changes to pensions in the new Government’s upcoming Budget on October 30 has seen very high levels of engagement with clients. While it is unclear at this stage precisely what changes will emerge, as an advice-led business we believe that this will present an opportunity to support even more clients with expert financial planning alongside the management of their investment portfolios, as well as tax advice for both businesses and private clients.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.