Evelyn Partners posts record quarter as Autumn Budget drives demand for financial services

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which holds offices in Leeds, said the Autumn Budget had a “significant” impact on its business, as it announced its highest quarterly gross inflows since it was formed in 2020.

Paul Geddes, group chief executive officer of Evelyn Partners, said: “The Autumn Budget had a significant impact on the business, with very high levels of client engagement and both elevated inflows and outflows as clients reorganised their affairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On a net new money basis, Q4 was the strongest quarter of 2024, with net inflows of £0.6bn.

Evelyn Partners has posted a record financial quarter after the company saw a jump in demand for its services due to changes in the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget. Photo shows Paul Geddes, group chief executive officer.

“We have conviction in the long-term structural growth of the wealth management sector but are also focused on the compelling near-term demand for advice as a result of the changes in the Autumn Budget.”

Evelyn Partners generated record £2.6bn of gross inflows in the final quarter 2024, with assets under management closing the year at an all-time high of £63.0bn.

In last year’s Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a rise in employer’s National Insurance contributions, as well as a lowering of the threshold at which businesses begin paying the contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though many businesses have since responded negatively to the rises, the Government has said the changes will help “fix the foundations of the public finances and invest in public services”, arguing that the move will raise revenue for the NHS and help to fund state pensions.

Corporate restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor, however, said in November that the changes in employment costs brought about by the Budget could leave more companies facing insolvency.

Begbies Traynor said that “increased employment costs and the prospect of higher for longer interest rates” are likely to extend the period of high business insolvency levels, which began in the wake of the pandemic.

Mr Geddes added that the final quarter of 2024 had been a “strong” finish to the year for Evelyn Partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gross inflows for the firm were 36.8 per cent higher than the previous quarter and 23.8 per cent higher than the same quarter in the previous year.