The firm, which holds an office in Leeds, closed the first half with a record high of £64.4bn assets under management, up from £62bn at the same time last year.

Paul Geddes, chief executive of Evelyn Partners, said that speculation around tax increases had driven high levels of engagement from clients.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks around possible tax changes which could be announced in chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget, set to take place in late October or early November.

Paul Geddes, chief executive of Evelyn Partners.

Mr Geddes said: “Against a backdrop of global macroeconomic uncertainty and outbreaks of market volatility, we’ve had a good performance year to date in 2025 while also successfully completing the sales of our Professional Services and Fund Solutions businesses.

“The changes to personal taxation announced in the October 2024 Budget, including the planned inclusion of unspent pension assets within the scope of Inheritance Tax from April 2027, continue to be key areas of discussion with clients.

“With speculation mounting about further tax raising measures, there are high levels of engagement across new and existing clients.”

Economic think tank the National Institute of Economic and Social Research warned that the chancellor could have to raise taxes as part of “substantial” action needed at the autumn budget, in order to plug a £51bn black hole in the public finances.

Capital gains tax, inheritance, and income tax have been cited as areas the chancellor may look at when deciding whether to make changes.

In the first six months of the year, Evelyn Partners saw gross inflows of £3.7bn. The company added that outflows, however, were also elevated, reflecting the challenges faced by clients.

These included paying tax bills, reducing mortgages and gifting to reduce inheritance tax liabilities.

Evelyn Partners last year announced that it was upgrading its office space in Leeds with a move to the Wellington Place business district.

The firm moved its at the time 85-strong team from its previous spot at City Point, in King Street.

Ian Gibson, managing partner of Evelyn Partners’ Leeds office, said at the time: “We are delighted to have agreed terms to re-locate our Leeds office to Wellington Place.

"The new premises in a vibrant new quarter in the city centre will enable us to keep pace with the ambitious plans we have to work with more clients in Yorkshire.

