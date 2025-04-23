'Events, dear boy, events': A shrewd saying for our troubled times: Greg Wright

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Harold Macmillan was asked what was the greatest challenge facing a statesperson, he is said to have replied: ‘Events, dear boy, events’.

Macmillan, who believed that “calm deliberation disentangles every knot”, went to become Prime Minister after serving as Chancellor during a period overshadowed by the Suez crisis, which showed the limits of Britain’s powers in the post-Second World War world. There is nothing that Rachel Reeves can do to stop the erratic statements coming out of the White House. On Wednesday, for example, global markets showed relief after US President Donald Trump indicated he would not, after all, dismiss the head of the US Federal Reserve. But there is no doubt the uncertainty caused by Trump’s policies are hurting the UK’s economic prospects.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday lowered its growth outlook for the UK by 0.5 percentage points this year, and cut the US’s growth projections by 0.9 percentage points.

Library image of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves at a roundtable meeting during her visit to the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

The UK’s downgrade partly reflected tariffs, but also weaker consumption amid higher inflation which has been driven by bills and energy price increases.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who is spending three days in Washington DC for the IMF’s spring meetings, said: “The world has changed and we are in a new era of global trade. I am in no doubt that the imposition of tariffs will have a profound impact on the global economy and the economy at home.”

But she said that the Government should not be “knocked off course or to take rash action” and vowed to “always act to defend British interests”.

On Wednesday, it was also revealed that UK Government borrowing hit the second-highest level in a decade last year. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show public sector net borrowing rose to £151.9bn in the year to the end of March.

This was £14.6bn higher than the £137.3bn forecast by the the Government’s official forecasters, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Matt Swannell, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said that, having ended the year on a poor footing, recent US tariffs are only going to make the UK fiscal arithmetic more challenging.

He said that the Chancellor’s recent spring statement “only left a slim margin for error against the fiscal rules”, which limit the Government’s ability to borrow to fund day-to-day spending.

“Most of this will likely be used up as the combination of reduced access to a major export market, a weaker global economy, and lingering uncertainty is set to hold back growth,” Mr Swannell said.

Elliott Jordan-Doak, senior economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that fracturing global trade and geopolitical uncertainties are going to make the Chancellor’s life even more difficult. All this underscores the shrewdness of the words attributed to Macmillan; a rash statement in the Oval Office can still wreck the most carefully plotted economic plans.