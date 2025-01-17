Everyman: Cinema chain reports rising revenues despite ‘heavy’ impact of 2023 writer and actor strikes

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which runs cinemas in York, Leeds, Harrogate and Northallerton, saw group revenue rise 17.9 per cent to £107.2m for the 53-week period ending January 2.

The firm also reduced its net debt from £19.4m in 2023 to £18.2m.

This came despite a number of issues for the firm, including a weaker than expected fourth quarter and impact from the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The strikes, which saw Hollywood actors and writers striking for better pay and protections against the use of AI, came to an end in December of 2023.

Alex Scrimgeour, chief executive officer of Everyman Media Group Plc, said: "Despite the last year's film slate being heavily impacted by the actor and writer's strikes as well as the Q4 box office underperformance of certain movies, we have made positive operational and strategic progress, resulting in record levels of membership and growth in market share.

“We are focused on continuing to control debt and reduce leverage, and, notwithstanding the wider trading environment, we will continue to deliver Everyman's unique brand of hospitality to our growing customer base. We remain confident in delivering further growth, bolstered by our market leading position and continued demand for Everyman's elevated cinema experience."

The company said that it also has two new cinema openings planned for later in 2025, after opening three new sites in 2024. The group currently operates a total of 47 venues.

Everyman said that it had also been impacted by films underperforming in the fourth quarter of the year.

A statement from the company added: “Box office performance in the fourth quarter was not as strong as anticipated, the most notable underperformer being Joker; Folie à Deux.

“This was followed by congestion in the calendar on remaining blockbuster releases, with five in five weeks, leading to titles competing against each other negatively impacting the period.”

Though it remained in growth, guest spend per head also softened during November and December for the firm, brought on by what it described as a “higher than expected proportion of family content”.

The company recorded a paid for average ticket price of £11.98, a 2.8 per cent increase against the year prior.

During the period, the firm also increased its market share to 5.4 per cent, up from a 4.8 per cent share in 2022’s financial year.

The news from Everyman comes after cinema chain Cineworld announced another string of closures in December, bringing its total in the year to 11.

The closures came as part of an announced restructuring from Cineworld, in which the company was seeking to reduce its rents.