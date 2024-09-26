Everyman cinemas hope for audience boost from Gladiator II and Wicked

Cinema group Everyman has revealed it attracted larger audiences over the first half of 2024, which it hopes will be boosted by upcoming releases including Gladiator II and Wicked.
Published 26th Sep 2024

Shares in Everyman Media Group moved higher after it told shareholders it is set to meet targets for the year.

The company said it “weathered” pressure on film release schedules from strike action by Hollywood writers and actors to deliver stronger sales.

It added that it has “confidence” in its outlook due to the pipeline of films still to hit cinemas this year.

Cinema group Everyman has revealed stronger audiences over the first half of 2024, which it hopes will be boosted by upcoming releases including Gladiator II and Wicked. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)Cinema group Everyman has revealed stronger audiences over the first half of 2024, which it hopes will be boosted by upcoming releases including Gladiator II and Wicked. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)
“With the impact of the strikes beginning to ease, the group expects a strong H2 weighting to the 2024 film slate, with a particularly strong pipeline of titles scheduled for Q4,” the company said.

“These include Joker: Folie a Deux in October; Gladiator II; Paddington in Peru; Wicked and Moana 2 in November; and Mufasa: The Lion King in December.”

Everyman reported that revenues grew by 22.5 per cent to £46.9m for the six months to June 27, compared with a year earlier.

This was driven by higher admissions, which rose to 1.9m for the period from 1.6m last year.

It stressed that growth would have been stronger were it not for delays linked to last year’s strikes by the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and Sag-Aftra (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists).

This included the delayed release of titles such as Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released in July after previously being set for March.

Higher admissions over the half-year were largely due to a “strong awards season” in the first quarter, with Poor Things, The Holdovers and One Life drawing in good audiences.

It also highlighted strong performances linked to Bob Marley: One Love in February and Dune: Part Two in March.

