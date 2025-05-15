'Everyone should be proud': Rotherham firm celebrates double success with two prestigious honours
AES Engineering Ltd, the Yorkshire-based mechanical seal manufacturer and reliability group serving over 100 countries, recently received the King’s Award for Enterprise in the sustainable development category.
It comes as AESSEAL plc, the group’s main mechanical seal manufacturing centre in Rotherham, has once against been awarded the RoSPA President's Award, marking 12 years of exceptional health and safety performance.
Group managing director and founder Chris Rea said that the King’s Award for AES Engineering was not only a huge honour but was also quite unusual due to the size of the business and the fact that it has 66 subsidiaries.
He said: “A King’s Award is the ultimate establishment to business award and a huge boost to morale and motivation, but this award is particularly special as it encourages AES Engineering Ltd to continue to invest in sustainability, not least of which is our commitment to invest £29 million by 2029 on environmental projects.”
He added of the RoSPA award: “Everyone at AESSEAL should be proud of their hard work and commitment to keeping people safe that has resulted in a RoSPA award – an accolade which honours organisations achieving the highest standards.
“We have once again been recognised as a strong example of the importance of making accident prevention a central pillar of a successful organisation, not just for the benefit of employees and customers, but for society as a whole. It’s a policy I am determined to uphold.”