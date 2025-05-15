'Everyone should be proud': Rotherham firm celebrates double success with two prestigious honours

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AES Engineering Ltd, the Yorkshire-based mechanical seal manufacturer and reliability group serving over 100 countries, recently received the King’s Award for Enterprise in the sustainable development category.

It comes as AESSEAL plc, the group’s main mechanical seal manufacturing centre in Rotherham, has once against been awarded the RoSPA President's Award, marking 12 years of exceptional health and safety performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group managing director and founder Chris Rea said that the King’s Award for AES Engineering was not only a huge honour but was also quite unusual due to the size of the business and the fact that it has 66 subsidiaries.

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart raised the King’s Flag within the grounds of AES Engineering

He said: “A King’s Award is the ultimate establishment to business award and a huge boost to morale and motivation, but this award is particularly special as it encourages AES Engineering Ltd to continue to invest in sustainability, not least of which is our commitment to invest £29 million by 2029 on environmental projects.”

He added of the RoSPA award: “Everyone at AESSEAL should be proud of their hard work and commitment to keeping people safe that has resulted in a RoSPA award – an accolade which honours organisations achieving the highest standards.