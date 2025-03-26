Evo Group: Yorkshire firm undertakes management buyout as investor Endless exits

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move will see previous owner Endless LLP exit the group, after acting as a private equity shareholder for over a decade.

Lender Leumi ABL has now partnered with Close Invoice Finance Limited – a subsidiary of Close Brothers – to provide a £93m refinancing package to evo Group to allow the buy-out.

Mr Gale, said: “The Evo business has made major strides over the last couple of years and we are excited about the opportunities ahead.

Evo Group has has undertaken a management buy-out led by CEO Andrew Gale. Photo: Alamy/PA

“This refinancing and transaction unlocks the opportunity for evo to take on fresh investment to support our ambitions in terms of product and geographical expansion.”

Headquartered in Normanton, Evo Group is made up of six different brands, and generates over £500m of annual sales. The group also employs 2,000 people.

The firm provides sourcing, storage and fulfilment services to various sectors.

The latest announcement marks Evo’s third deal with Leumi and second with Close. As part of the transaction, the syndication, led by Leumi, has provided a £80m invoice finance facility and £13m in term loans, with an initial term of four years.

John Walsh, regional sales director for Leeds and North-East at Leumi ABL, said: “Evo is a high quality business with a bright future, which we look forward to continuing to support under its new ownership.”

Andrew Metcalfe, head of corporate sales at Close added: “We are delighted to support Andrew and the Evo team with the transaction. We look forward to a long-term partnership with the management team and our lending partner Leumi ABL.”

The announcement comes after Close Brothers last week revealed it had swung to a loss after setting aside £165m in provisions for the motor finance commission scandal. The firm posted a statutory pre-tax loss of £103.8m for the six months to January 31, against profits of £87m a year ago.

It came after Close Brothers last month put by the provision to cover possible legal and compensation costs following recent developments in the car loans commission affair, which has seen lenders in the sector on the hook for potentially billions of pounds’ worth of compensation for motor finance deals with hidden commission payments.