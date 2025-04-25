Evoke: William Hill owner says UK arm impacted by gambling restrictions

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evoke, which also owns the Mr Green brand, revealed that group revenues rose by 1 per cent to £437m for the three months to March 31, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Its UK and Ireland online business saw revenues fall by 1 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was largely caused by lower sports revenues as both its gaming and sports betting operations were impacted by the introduction of additional safer gambling measures.

The gambling group behind William Hill and 888 has revealed stronger revenues for the latest quarter despite weaker-than-expected trading in the UK and Ireland. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Last year, the Government announced a number of new rules for gambling operators including tighter age and identity verification, which have been introduced in recent months. Evoke said it saw a 21 per cent drop in active players this quarter as it was impacted by reduced promotional activity.

Nevertheless, the company said it still saw 3 per cent growth in its gaming business in the region. Evoke said growth across the company has also improved in April, with revenues from the start of the year to April 22 up 4 per cent. Meanwhile, international revenues for the first quarter grew by 11 per cent as it benefited from growth in Romania.

Evoke’s retail business of betting shops saw sales drop 6 per cent year on year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Per Widerstrom, chief executive of Evoke, said: “We are building momentum in the right areas of the business with particularly strong growth across our international core markets.