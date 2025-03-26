Evolution House: 27-storey flats development could get approval
An office block in Holbeck would be demolished to make way for the scheme, proposed by developer Drum Property Group.
It would see 391 apartments created at the Evolution House site on Springwell Road.
Leeds City Council received a full planning application, which will be discussed by the South and West Plans panel on Thursday (April 3).
Council officers have recommended that the scheme is approved.
A report to the panel meeting said: “It will provide 391 new dwelling houses on a brownfield site, in a highly sustainable location.
“This weighs significantly in favour of the scheme.”
The development includes an outdoor play area, group dining spaces, a 12th floor communal terrace and electric vehicle charging points.
Some 195 of the flats would be one-bedroom, with the rest a mix of two and three-bed properties.
The report said Leeds Civic Trust lodged a formal objection, saying the architecture of the scheme was “generic”.
The heritage group was also concerned about parking provision and the impact of noise and pollution from a nearby rail yard.
The plans panel has been asked to delegate final approval of the project to the council’s chief planning officer.
Planning permission would be subject to financial contributions towards green space and traffic improvements.
The report said that under council planning policy, 20 per cent of the flats – some 79 homes – should be classed as affordable private rent (APR).
But if the scheme was built, just two per cent would be APR, rented at a 20 per cent discount, because the full contribution was not deemed financially viable.
A greater affordable housing contribution could be required later if the scheme was more profitable than expected.
