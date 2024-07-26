Evri was previously owned by US-based private equity firm Advent International, which acquired the Yorkshire delivery company in 2020.

Formerly Hermes, Evri relaunched in 2022 following the 2020 acquisition, in which Advent took a 75 per cent stake in the firm. The deal was said to be worth around €1bn.

Evri CEO Martijn de Lange said, “We are incredibly proud of the transformative changes that have enabled Evri to efficiently scale while maintaining our focus on on-time delivery and an environmentally responsible model.

Leeds-based parcel delivery giant Evri has been acquired by US investment group Apollo in a £2.7bn deal. Photo: Kerry Harrison

“We want to thank the team at Advent for their partnership over the past five years and providing the business with a strong foundation for continued expansion.

"In this next chapter we are excited to partner with the Apollo team to execute on the compelling growth opportunities we see ahead.”

Evri, which is this year set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, works with a string of retailers including M&S, Nike, BooHoo and John Lewis, as well as online stores Etsy and Vinted.

According to a statement from Apollo, Evri reaches nearly every household in the UK and, on average, serves more than 12 million customers per week.

Last year, Apollo also bought The Restaurant Group, owner of Wagamama and Bar Burrito, in a £506m deal. The company also owns UK housebuilder Miller Homes.

As of March 31, 2024, Apollo had approximately $671 billion of assets under management.

The firm’s deal to acquire Evri comes after it reportedly fended off rivals including Chinese internet group JD.com and DHL.

The Evri transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, according to Apollo.

Apollo private equity partner, Alex van Hoek, said, “Evri has built an enviable position in parcel delivery, with an innovative model, technology and infrastructure purpose-built for reliable, lower emissions delivery in the fast-growing e-commerce market.

“We are delighted to partner with Martijn and the management team to support and invest in Evri’s continued success and expansion as an Apollo fund portfolio company.”

Apollo’s Michael Saffer added: “There is strong momentum in Evri’s business and we are excited to leverage our capital and experience in logistics and transportation to serve as value-add partners in this next phase.”

Evri last month announced a £1m investment in its artificial intelligence strategy, and a plan to test augmented reality headsets for couriers.

This was followed later last month by the firm announcing a further £19 million investment in new plans to fast-track the rollout out of electric cargo bikes and reduce wider emissions.Evri said the investment will see the firm grow its fleet of e-cargo bikes from 33 to 99 and electric vehicles from 168 to 270 within the next year.

The company said the plan would give it the UK’s biggest fleet of e-cargo bikes for parcel delivery.

Advent is said to have invested around £200m in Evri during its four years of ownership.

Whilst operating as Hermes, Evri was previously criticised for missing or slow deliveries.